It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Azul Would Make a Terrific Gift and It's Down To Its Best Price Ever

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
6.2K
1
Save
Azul | $19 | Amazon | Also available at Walmart
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Azul | $19 | Amazon | Also available at Walmart 

Azul is one of our readers’ favorite board games and, right now, you can add it to your own shelf for a low $19 from Amazon and Walmart. This current price matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Everyone on The Inventory loves this game and this would make an awesome gift for someone on your list.

Advertisement

Our deal researcher Corey says:

Azul is easily one of my family’s favorite games. Its simple tile-choosing and placing gameplay is easy to learn, but strategy often changes with each game making it fresh, fun, and challenging. Between our 8-year old, 12-year-old, my wife, and I, no one is a favorite to win any particular game of Azul.

And it’s just as fun to play with a group adults as it is with your family.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Add a 50" Roku-Powered Sharp TV to Your Home Plus a Nest Mini for Just $200

Thursday's Best Deals: A Huge REI Sale, Anker Gold Box, Gaming Accessories, and More

This Stocking-Friendly 5,000mAh Battery Pack Includes USB-C Power Delivery Is Just $10 [Exclusive]

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts