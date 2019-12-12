Azul Would Make a Terrific Gift and It's Down To Its Best Price Ever

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Azul | $19 | Amazon | Also available at Walmart

Azul is one of our readers’ favorite board games and, right now, you can add it to your own shelf for a low $19 from Amazon and Walmart. This current price matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Everyone on The Inventory loves this game and this would make an awesome gift for someone on your list.

Our deal researcher Corey says:

Azul is easily one of my family’s favorite games. Its simple tile-choosing and placing gameplay is easy to learn, but strategy often changes with each game making it fresh, fun, and challenging. Between our 8-year old, 12-year-old, my wife, and I, no one is a favorite to win any particular game of Azul.

And it’s just as fun to play with a group adults as it is with your family.