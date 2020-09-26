It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Avoid Germs With These Handy Door-Opening Multi-Tools, 40% Off With Promo Code

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
2
Save
Social Distancing Multi-Tool | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 40USDX3QNo-Touch Door Opener Tool 2-Pack | $9 | Amazon
Social Distancing Multi-Tool | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 40USDX3QNo-Touch Door Opener Tool 2-Pack | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Social Distancing Multi-Tool | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 40USDX3Q

No-Touch Door Opener Tool 2-Pack | $9 | Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I hate touching any public surfaces— for obvious reasons, I hope. Unfortunately, it can’t be completed avoided at the grocery store or at the ATM or while running other necessary errands.

Advertisement

These multi-tools can help you go touch-free as much as possible, and we found a few good deals. They can pull many types of door handles open, and they also include a bottle opener, and a stylus so you don’t have to touch public keypads.

This 2-pack of the tool is at its lowest price in 30 days for $9, normally $14. If you just want to give one a try, you can get $4 off of this highly-rated multi-tool in rose gold or in silver for only $6. To get the $4 discount, use promo code 40USDX3Q at checkout.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum | Fuchsia
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum | Fuchsia

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

The 10 Best Deals of September 25, 2020

Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaner, Only $180 Today