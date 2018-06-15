Meterk Voltage Tester | $5 | Amazon | Promo code ROGUUZUV
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near wire or outlet, and it’ll light up if it detects current running through it. Get it for $5 right now with promo code ROGUUZUV.