Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $6 with code ZWKISHFH. A series of three lights corresponds to a chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more. It’s not fancy, but it’s cheap, and could save you from a nasty surprise.