Avoid All Kinds Of Traffic Tickets With A Universal Phone Mount

Universal Car Phone Mount Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Universal Car Phone Mount | $17 | Amazon | Clip c oupon



Let’s just be honest with one another here, using your phone while diving is, in fact dangerous, but we do it anyway. Blame it on the culture of multitasking — we really just can’t help ourselves. But! In the spirit of not wracking up traffic tickets, I present to you a universal phone mount. It’s only $17 with a clipped coupon, and it can be easily hooked up on your car’s dashboard or windshield . The mount itself can be adjusted to about 360 degrees so you can get your viewing angle juuuuust right. Sounds perfect for all those springtime road trips you’ll be taking. Snatch one of these before they disappear .