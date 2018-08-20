Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a refurbished Voyage while you still can.

Refurb prices on the Voyage tend to fluctuate between $150 and $130 (they sold for $200 new), so today’s $150 price isn’t a deal, so to speak. But still, once these refurbs are gone, they’re probably gone forever.