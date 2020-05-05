AVG Ultimate Packs Antivirus, a VPN, and More, Now $40 Off for Unlimited Devices

AVG Ultimate (1-Year, Unlimited Devices) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AVG Ultimate (1-Year, Unlimited Devices) | $80 | AVG

If you haven’t already shored your computer up with antivirus, today is the day to do it. Today, you can get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% off, which translates to a $40 discount. That means it’s just $80 to protect an unlimited mount of PC and mobile devices in your care.

And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tune up and VPN combo, the former keeping your PC running smoothly with periodic house cleaning, while the VPN hides your activity from packet snoopers, and potentially more...

