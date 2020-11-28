Automatically Mark One Chore off Your Holiday To-Do List With up to 47% off Coredy Robo Vacuums

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $100 | Amazon

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $162 | Amazon

Coredy R580 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $182 | Amazon



Now that Thanksgiving has passed, some are already preparing for the December holidays. Your to-do list is long enough already— why not permanently remove “vacuum house” from that list with a Coredy robot vacuum deal today?

Maybe the best deal is this option which can sweep, vacuum, and mop your floors for only $100, a 47% discount.

If you want something with a few more bells and whistles, including the ability to control your vacuum via an app, the Coredy R580 is only $182 for today, a 39% discount. The R750 model has Alexa support and an “intelligent mopping cleaning system” for 46% off today— just $162.

There are a few more deals from Coredy, including the Coredy L900 model with AI mapping technology for $416, but all of them will only last through today. Don’t delay!