Holiday 2020

Automatically Mark One Chore off Your Holiday To-Do List With up to 47% off Coredy Robo Vacuums

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $100 | Amazon Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $162 | Amazon Coredy R580 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $182 | Amazon
Holiday 2020
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, some are already preparing for the December holidays. Your to-do list is long enough already— why not permanently remove “vacuum house” from that list with a Coredy robot vacuum deal today?

Maybe the best deal is this option which can sweep, vacuum, and mop your floors for only $100, a 47% discount.

If you want something with a few more bells and whistles, including the ability to control your vacuum via an app, the Coredy R580 is only $182 for today, a 39% discount. The R750 model has Alexa support and an “intelligent mopping cleaning system” for 46% off today— just $162.

There are a few more deals from Coredy, including the Coredy L900 model with AI mapping technology for $416, but all of them will only last through today. Don’t delay!

