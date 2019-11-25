It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Automate Your Outlets With a Pair of Wemo Smart Plugs For a Low $20

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.2K
1
Save
Wemo Mini WiFi Smart Plug Two-Pack | $20 | Best Buy | Add one to cart and change quantity to 2
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Wemo Mini WiFi Smart Plug Two-Pack | $20 | Best Buy | Add one to cart and change quantity to 2

Add two smart plugs to your smart home for a low $25. These plugs can work without a hub, and with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control. Better still, you can also schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off, which can be pretty eco-friendly.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to do: add one to cart, change quantity to 2 and they will be $10 each. That’s it. No coupons. Get your pair before they inevitable sell out.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Let's Abuse HP’s Instant Ink Program Together for $20

Add a Year To Your PlayStation Plus Membership For Just $45

Monday's Best Deals: Early Black Friday Sales, IZOD Gold Box, Razer Phones, and More

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts