Automate Your Outlets With a Pair of Wemo Smart Plugs For a Low $20

Wemo Mini WiFi Smart Plug Two-Pack | $20 | Best Buy | Add one to cart and change quantity to 2



Add two smart plugs to your smart home for a low $25. These plugs can work without a hub, and with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control. Better still, you can also schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off, which can be pretty eco-friendly.

Here’s what you need to do: add one to cart, change quantity to 2 and they will be $10 each. That’s it. No coupons. Get your pair before they inevitable sell out.