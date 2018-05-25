Smart plugs are like a gateway drug into home automation, and TP-Link’s is down to $20 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen. This basically lets you control any device with an on/off switch from your phone, or even with your voice via an Echo device.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Automate Your Outlets With $20 TP-Link Smart Plugs
Smart plugs are like a gateway drug into home automation, and TP-Link’s is down to $20 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen. This basically lets you control any device with an on/off switch from your phone, or even with your voice via an Echo device.