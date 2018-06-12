Photo: Amazon

Not only is the WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $35, but today on Woot, you can get two of them for $40, if you don’t mind buying refurbs (and you really shouldn’t for a product that you’ll basically never touch or look at).



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.