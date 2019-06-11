Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link | $65 | Amazon

Tired: Smart plugs.



Wired: Smart power strips.

This one from TP-Link has six outlets that you can control independently with your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Each one also has built-in energy monitoring, so you can see how much power your various gadgets are using. And as an added bonus, you also get three USB ports for charging your mobile devices.

It’s been down to $55 a couple of times in the past, but $65 is a solid deal if you want to add some smarts to a lot of gadgets at once.