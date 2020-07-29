AUKEY's 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Adds 4K HDMI and More to Your MacBook for $25 [Exclusive]

AUKEY 7-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJAC76 Image : AUKEY

AUKEY 7-in-1 USB-C Hub | $25 | Amazon | Use code KINJAC76

Don’t be alarmed: I know this AUKEY USB-C hub eats up two of your MacBook’s USB-C ports, but consider all it’s adding for $25, the price after you insert exclusive discount code KINJAC76 at checkout.

It has a standard HDMI port that supports up to one 4K display at 30Hz, but one of the USB-C ports feeds two 4K displays at once, too. One of the USB-C ports also carries 100W power over its channels for passthrough charging. Other options include two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and an SD card reader. These are designed to fit any MacBook with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, which you’ll find on any Pro or Air model from the past few years. Just look to the left edge of yours and see if it’ll fit.