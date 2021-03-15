Aukey's Wireless Charging Night Light Will Keep You Safe and Powered up for Only $15

Aukey Wireless Charging Night Light KVS2BDVM Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey Wireless Charging Night Light | $15 | Amazon | Use Code KVS2BDVM



I have an Aukey color-changing lamp on my bedstand, and it’s made a huge difference for my senior dog and me. Aukey continues to make our lives easier and more convenient with their Wireless Charging Night Light. For the next two weeks, it’s 44% off; just use the code KVS2BDVM at checkout.

Advertisement

A good night light is an absolute must. I’ve fallen over dog toys and shoes in the dark before and can say it is not fun in the middle of the night. Aukey’s lamps (as with most of their products) are easy to set up and use. This simple light is touch-sensitive on the top and can intuitively set brightness based on its surroundings. Safety comes first, too. This little pad monitors the temperature and power input for reliable charging. That pad is compatible with most Qi-enabled phones/devices. It supports up to 10W wireless charging output. It can even charge through almost all cases. You’ll get the Aukey forty-five-day money-back guarantee too if it doesn’t meet your expectations. And if something should go wrong, there’s the ever-present twenty-four-month replacement warranty card. You’ll get the night light, a type-C cable, one circular metal plate, and a user manual. No need to fear the dark again.

Free shipping for Prime members.