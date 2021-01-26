It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Aukey's Wireless Charger Stand Will Power up Your Phone Even Through Chonky Cases

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Aukey Wireless Charger Stand | $22 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + KINJACE9

I’m a huge fan of Aukey. If you’ve read any of my reviews before, you know they’ve really come through for me. And you guessed it; their Wireless Charger Stand is another product I love and rely on. It’s 19% off until Saturday and is the accessory you were missing. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINJACE9 at checkout.

You can charge up to two devices at once with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. Plus, you can even charge earbud and AirPods cases on this. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. You can prop it up in landscape or portrait depending on need. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get the dock, a manual, a 1.2M USB-A to C Cable, and as always, with Aukey, a 24-month warranty.

This deal ends on January 30.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

