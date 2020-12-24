Aukey's True Wireless Sport Earbuds Are for Those on the Go and Looking to Save, Now Just $38

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds | $38 | Amazon | Use Code NSHVZY8T
As I’ve been testing a myriad of products from Aukey one thing is certain, each is great quality for the price. This morning give yourself a Christmas treat and take 25% off the True Wireless Sport Earbuds with the code NSHVZY8T.

As with most of these secure fit earbuds they’re built for a fast-paced life. These were made for the gym, hikes, runs, on the court, and anything else for those adventurers with an active lifestyle. I’ve found ear-hooks are an acquired taste but they definitely ensure everything stays where it needs to. And these are obviously waterproof to protect against even sweat. Great bass a full sound given their size. Expect around thirty-five hours of playtime with the case, so you’ll get just about seven off of a single charge. A great value for a set of earbuds to take on the road with you.

These will ship free for Prime members.

