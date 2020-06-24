It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Aukey's Travel Tripod Can Become a Monopod on Command, Now Just $50

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAukeyAukey Deals
513
Save
AUKEY Travel Tripod | $50 | Amazon | Use code 7LP7PQQ2 + Clip coupon
AUKEY Travel Tripod | $50 | Amazon | Use code 7LP7PQQ2 + Clip coupon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY Travel Tripod | $50 | Amazon | Use code 7LP7PQQ2 + Clip coupon

Photography buffs in need of a tripod may want to check out AUKEY’s travel unit. It has a 360-degree ball head stands on three legs by default, but you can pare it down to monopod status for those landscape shots you want to take during your nature hikes. It’s usually $80, but you’ll save 38% when you clip the coupon at Amazon and apply promo code 7LP7PQQ2.

Advertisement

Here are some of the other niceties you can expect for your money:

  • Quick release plate
  • Standard 1/4" Screw Plate
  • Inverted mode
  • Weight hook
  • Foam grips
  • Customizable leg angle w/ lock
  • Lots more
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Soak up the Savings With This Luxury Towel Set for Just $25

Tacklife's 800A Jump Starter Doubles As an 18,000mAh Power Bank for $48

Five Grill Brushes That Won’t Kill You

Pretend You're Getting In-Flight Snacks With This Giant Box of Biscoff Biscuits