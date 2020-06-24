Aukey's Travel Tripod Can Become a Monopod on Command, Now Just $50

AUKEY Travel Tripod 7LP7PQQ2 + Clip coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AUKEY Travel Tripod | $50 | Amazon | Use code 7LP7PQQ2 + Clip coupon

Photography buffs in need of a tripod may want to check out AUKEY’s travel unit. It has a 360-degree ball head stands on three legs by default, but you can pare it down to monopod status for those landscape shots you want to take during your nature hikes. It’s usually $80, but you’ll save 38% when you clip the coupon at Amazon and apply promo code 7LP7PQQ2.

Here are some of the other niceties you can expect for your money:

Quick release plate

Standard 1/4" Screw Plate

Inverted mode

Weight hook

Foam grips

Customizable leg angle w/ lock

Lots more