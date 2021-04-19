Aukey's Mouse Pad XXXL Is the Thick Durable Gaming Companion You Were Looking For

Aukey Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL NKF4XI3T Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL | $26 | Amazon | Use Code NKF4XI3T



What y ou don’t need in the middle of an intense gaming session is your accessories sliding everywhere or making unpredictable movements. Even when working, if you have a job where mouse precision is important, a smooth, high-quality pad might be what you need. If you are a designer or are an avid photoshop user, this is a priority . Aukey’s Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL is 35% off until April 25; use the code NKF4XI3T at check out.

This pad is a little bigger ( 47.2” by 23.6”), so there’s plenty of room for your monitor(s), keyboard, mouse, and whatever else is in your computer arsenal. It’s durable to withstand fast movements over and over, plus it’s meticulously stitched, so it won’t fray. Constructed from premium soft cloth means you’ll have lots of control and accuracy no matter your task. It’s constructed with a top-notch non-slip rubber base, so there’s no fear of it moving an inch when you least expect. It’s made to be extra thick to help keep all your gear cool no matter how long you’re logged on.

This will ship for free and puts your mind at ease while working hard and playing hard.