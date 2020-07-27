AUKEY's Latest True Wireless Earbuds Have Active Noise Cancellation and Touch Controls, And They're Only $45 [Exclusive]

AUKEY EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds KINJAEPN5 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With IPX5 water resistance, 35-hour battery life, capacitive touch controls, and active noise cancellation, you’d expect a pair of true wireless earbuds like the AUKEY’s EP-N5 to cost north of $80. Not only is the regular price for all of that set at just $60, but today, Kinja readers can get them as little as $45 using exclusive coupon code KINJAEPN5.

Advanced Active Noise Cancelation: With the advanced ANC technology, these earbuds detect and cancel a maximum 28dB of ambient noise so you can focus on your music. The 10mm dynamic drivers enhance bass and deliver incredible sound

35-Hour Playtime & USB-C Quick Charge: The earbuds offer 7 hours of music and calls on a single charge with ANC off (4.5 hours with ANC on), while the charging case extends that to 35 hours. USB-C Quick Charge fully charges the charging case in 120 minutes

Dual Microphones: Each earbud has two microphones for improved voice pickup and background-noise suppression, which ensures that you’re heard clearly without interference

One-Step Pairing & IPX5 Water Resistance: The true wireless earbuds are ready when you are– just take them out of the charging case and they’ll automatically connect to your paired device. IPX5 water resistance makes them ideal for intense workouts and runs

Again, that’s coupon code KINJAEPN5, and this deal expires August 3.