Aukey's EP-T21s Are the Perfect Budget Wireless Earbuds, Now Just $18

I’m currently testing a ton of Aukey products and continue to be surprised by the quality to value of each item. Particularly with their wireless earbuds because you’d think with something so small they’d look and sound cheap. But each pair turn out to be the farthest thing from that. The EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds are currently my favorites (actually the pink ones, but those aren’t on sale), and they’re over 60% off.

These are just $18 and are an excellent replacement pair that will probably become your mains pretty quickly. They paired faster than a Mpow pair that had been my go-tos up until now. Powerful sound for their size and they really do hold that charge for five hours. The charging case too, which you’ll get about six charges out of before you’ll need to plug that in. So you’re looking at about thirty hours of playtime in total . The microphone is good for skypes/ calls and I’ve not had an issue hearing clearly who I was talking to. At 64% off the EP-T21 earbuds are a wonderful addition to your r otation without having to splash the cash.

