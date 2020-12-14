It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Aukey's EP-T21s Are the Perfect Budget Wireless Earbuds, Now Just $18

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
234
Save
Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds | $18 | Amazon
Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds | $18 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds | $18 | Amazon

I’m currently testing a ton of Aukey products and continue to be surprised by the quality to value of each item. Particularly with their wireless earbuds because you’d think with something so small they’d look and sound cheap. But each pair turn out to be the farthest thing from that. The EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds are currently my favorites (actually the pink ones, but those aren’t on sale), and they’re over 60% off.

Advertisement

These are just $18 and are an excellent replacement pair that will probably become your mains pretty quickly. They paired faster than a Mpow pair that had been my go-tos up until now. Powerful sound for their size and they really do hold that charge for five hours. The charging case too, which you’ll get about six charges out of before you’ll need to plug that in. So you’re looking at about thirty hours of playtime in total. The microphone is good for skypes/calls and I’ve not had an issue hearing clearly who I was talking to. At 64% off the EP-T21 earbuds are a wonderful addition to your rotation without having to splash the cash.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Hisense - 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Hisense - 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter