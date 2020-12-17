It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Aukey's EP-N5 ANC Earbuds Are the Lowest They've Ever Been Right Now, Just $36

Sheilah Villard

Sheilah Villard
Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds | $36 | Amazon | Use Code IHN86JSC
Aukey has fast become my go-to earbuds and I’m pleasantly surprised by the sound quality and power of each one I test. Starting today the EP-N5 ANC Earbuds are the lowest they’ve ever been. Use the code IHN86JSC and take 25% off until December 21.

The noise cancelation for such tiny buds is pretty awesome and I often have to take them out to hear someone speak even with the sound off. You’ll get up to about thirty-five hours of total playtime with the charging case, which charges rather quickly in my experience. If you have the ANC on except about five hours of tunes and seven without it. There are dual microphones so each bud will deliver clear messages and the background-noise suppression definitely helps too. They pair quickly and easily as I’ve found with most Aukey audio products. Overall these are comfortable, reliable, and absolutely worth every penny.

Free shipping for Prime members and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.

