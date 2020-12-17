Aukey's EP-N5 ANC Earbuds Are the Lowest They've Ever Been Right Now, Just $36

Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds IHN86JSC Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds | $36 | Amazon | Use Code IHN86JSC



Aukey has fast become my go-to earbuds and I’m pleasantly surprised by the sound quality and power of each one I test . Starting today the EP-N5 ANC Earbuds are the lowest they’ve ever been. Use the code IHN86JSC and take 25% off until December 21.

The noise cancelation for such tiny buds is pretty awesome and I often have to take them out to hear someone speak even with the sound off. You’ll get up to about thirty-five hours of total playtime with the charging case, which charges rather quickly in my experience . If you have the ANC on except about five hours of tunes and seven without it . There are dual microphones so each bud will deliver clear messages and the background-noise suppression definitely helps too. They pair quickly and easily as I’ve found with most Aukey audio products . Overall these are comfortable, reliable, and absolutely worth every penny.

Free shipping for Prime members and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.