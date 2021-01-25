Aukey's Electric Standing Desk Is Almost Half off This Whole Week and Is an Easy Upgrade to Your Home Office

Aukey Electric Standing Desk KINJA0125 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey Electric Standing Desk | $88 | Amazon | Use Coupon KINJA0125



Numerous studies have shown standing desks not only help ease back pain but can even boost productivity. If you’re still grinding at home and think your workspace needs an upgrade, Aukey’s Electric Standing Desk is a great option. Until Friday, save 45% on it with the coupon KINJA0125.

Now you can absolutely still sit with this setup, and the good news is it’ll actually help with your posture. Looking up to a screen instead of down will relax your shoulders and stop neck pain in its tracks. It’s easy to assemble and adjust to what you need. It can handle a variety of monitors/screens and keyboards . It’s a simple handle pull to adjust from sitting to standing mode. This is a hassle-free solution to a problem that can be an immense headache . As someone who has used desks like these over the years, the difference is noticeable. And since we are still stuck close to home for the foreseeable future might as well make the experience as comfy as possible.

