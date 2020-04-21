It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Aukey's Dual Dash Cam Gives Your Car Front and Rear Eyes, and It's 30% Off

Quentyn Kennemer
AUKEY 10809 Dual Dash Camera | $105 | Amazon | Use code KINJA72G
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
AUKEY 1080p Dual Dash Camera | $105 | Amazon | Use code KINJA72G

Wish your car had a dash cam? you don’t have to initiate another auto loan for the privilege. Just buy AUKEY’s dual dash camera instead, which gives you a 1080p view of both your front and rear sides, complete with infrared kits for night vision. Usually $150, you can chop 30% off your order with exclusive coupon code KINJA72G, your final total being $105.

Beyond the live feed, the dash cam will automatically record auto incidents thanks to an integrated accelerometer, as well as anytime someone comes within view of the cameras, giving you proof and protection in cases of theft, accidents, and police encounters.

