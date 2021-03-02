It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Aukey's Desk Lamp Is 22% off so Stop Squinting Your Eyes!

ignacia
Ignacia
Save
AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp | $22 | Amazon | Use code KINJALTT8
AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp | $22 | Amazon | Use code KINJALTT8
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp | $22 | Amazon | Use code KINJALTT8

If you’ve been looking for a cute table lamp to round out your desk, look no further than the AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp. Only $22 with the exclusive promo code KINJALTT8, you’ll be able to dim the light to your liking and change the color with a simple tap. It’s USB-C compatible and has a 2600mAh battery for continuous 48-hour use, which means you can also use it as a night light if you’re afraid of the dark.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`