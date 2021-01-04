It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Aukey's 9-in-2 USB-C Hub Turns Your MacBook Into the Ultimate Power Station, Take $17 off Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Aukey 9-in-2 USB-C Hub | $43 | Amazon | Use Code 4OANDQGV
Aukey 9-in-2 USB-C Hub | $43 | Amazon | Use Code 4OANDQGV

In need of more power and plugs? Turn your MacBook into the ultimate power station with Aukey’s 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. Right now take 30% off this convenient portable docking device with the code 4OANDQGV.

This little lightweight wonder gives your laptop an extensive expansion with 2 4K HDMI ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery pass-through charging port, 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot. Power up quickly and exchange data faster than ever with the USB-C charging port that supports up to 100W power delivery. The video output produces some of the best and clearest displays with Ultra-HD images. The options here are endless no matter how you need to save, update, or move files. You’ll find this hub is best compatible with the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch and the newest MacBook Air. This is a simple plug and play set up so no software or drivers needed to get the show on the road.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and the code works until January 10.

