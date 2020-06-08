It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

AUKEY's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Has All the Plugs You Need, Down to $30

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAUKEYAUKEY Deals
293
Save
AUKEY 8-in-1 USB-C Hub | $29 | Amazon | Use code 3JA5BRED 
AUKEY 8-in-1 USB-C Hub | $29 | Amazon | Use code 3JA5BRED 
Image: AUKEY
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 8-in-1 USB-C Hub | $29 | Amazon | Use code 3JA5BRED 

How many USB ports does one need? As many as they can get these days. Everything needs a charge or transfer, and with this AUKEY 8-in-1 hub, everything will have it. There are two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB-C port with 100W Power Delivery for Macbook charging, ethernet, and a card reader, all packed into one sleek little puck. It’s only $29 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and apply promo code 3JA5BRED. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best VPNs, According to Our Readers

Brighten Up Your Garage with $18 Super Bright LED Lights

Remodel Your Home With Wayfair's Sales of the Day

Saturday's Best Deals: Star Wars Comics, Shoulder and Neck Massagers, Men's Underwear, and More