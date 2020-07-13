It's all consuming.
Aukey's 60W Power Bank Fully Charges a MacBook, Now $34 off

Quentyn Kennemer
With Aukey’s 60W USB-C power bank, you don’t have to stranded on Low Battery Island with no way to revive those ever-so-important gadgets. It has 26,800mAh capacity and 60W Power Delivery over USB-C, enough throughput to charge a MacBook Pro. Normally $80, it has received its first ever discount. It’s just $56 when you use the exclusive promo code .

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/22/2020 and updated with new information on 7/13/2020.

