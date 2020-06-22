It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Aukey's 60W Power Bank Can Fully Charge a MacBook and Receives Its First Ever Discount, Now $34 off [Exclusive]

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Aukey 60W 26,800mAh USB-C PD Power Bank | $56 | Amazon | Use code KINJAY24
Image: Aukey
With Aukey’s 60W USB-C power bank, you don’t have to stranded on Low Battery Island with no way to revive those ever-so-important gadgets. It has 26,800mAh capacity and Power Delivery with enough throughput to charge a MacBook Pro. Normally $80, it has received its first ever discount. It’s just $56 when you use the exclusive promo code KINJAY24.

Quentyn Kennemer

