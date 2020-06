AUKEY 5-in-1 USB-C Hub | $21 | Amazon

Save $5 on an Aukey 5-in-1 USB-C hub when you clip the coupon at Amazon, your final total being $21. For just one USB-C port on your laptop or desktop of choice , y ou’ll get two USB-A 3.0 ports, 100W USB-C power delivery, HDMI that supports 4K displays up to 30hz, and an ethernet port if you require a hardwired connection.