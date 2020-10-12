Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Aukey's 45" Ergonomic RGB Gaming Desk Is Down to $130

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
392
Save
AUKEY 45&quot; Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk | $130 | Amazon | Use code KINJALY1
AUKEY 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk | $130 | Amazon | Use code KINJALY1
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk | $130 | Amazon | Use code KINJALY1

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. Down to $130, it’s 28% off its original list price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab the Fam and Save $20 on a Three-Pack of PowerA GameCube-Style Switch Wireless Controllers

Recite the Tidus Laugh on the Go in This Final Fantasy X + X-2 Double Pack, Now $15 off for Nintendo Switch

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

Shoot Your Shot With the Best Digital Cameras, According to Photographers