AUKEY's 3-in-1 Cable Combines USB-C, microUSB, and Lightning Connectors, Now $13 in its First Sale Ever

AUKEY 3-in-1 USB Cable F75HJ6Z8 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AUKEY 3-in-1 USB Cable | $13 | F75HJ6Z8



Between new devices and multi-cultured tech families, it’s easy to drown in the sea of USB cables you have to keep up with. Thankfully, AUKEY is addressing that need with cables like this 3-in-1 unit that combines USB-C, microUSB, and Lightning, all for a low $13 with promo code F75HJ6Z8. You can pair it with AUKEY’s 65W Power Delivery wall chargers, which we have exclusive codes for. The USB-A + USB-C model drops to $37 with promo code KINJA400, and there’s a dual USB-C model available for $44 with code KINJA500.

Advertisement