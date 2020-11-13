Aukey's 21W USB-C Car Charger Supports Switch, iPads, and More, Only $9

Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger | $9 | Amazon | Clip $1 coupon + Promo code VVF2B9UZ

Aukey 36W Dual USB Car Charger | $13 | Amazon | Use code YSOB2KVP

Today, Aukey’s 21W USB-C car charger is only $9 when using coupon code VVF2B9UZ. With a USB-A port added, you can charge two devices at once, and the throughput is enough to charge more demanding devices like the iPad or Nintendo Switch at their fastest speeds, though you may only achieve that using one port at a time.

If you’re regularly charging two or more devices at once, consider picking up this 36W metallic upgrade. You’ll lose the USB-C hookup for a second USB-A port, but they support simultaneous quick charging at 18W each.