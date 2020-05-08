AUKEY's 20,000mAh Power Bank includes USB-C and Lightning, Now Just $28

AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank 9LI4JA8H Image : AUKEY

Is your tech family neatly divided between Apple and, well, everything else?AUKEY’s Slimline power bank—now $28 with promo code 9LI4JA8H—packs 20,000mAh of extra power for iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, Nintendo Switches, true wireless headphones, and anything else that needs USB charging. That’s because there are three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a Lightning connector all packed onto the same slim slab.

