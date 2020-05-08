It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

AUKEY's 20,000mAh Power Bank includes USB-C and Lightning, Now Just $28

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAUKEYAUKEY Deals
18
Save
AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $28 | Amazon | Promo code 9LI4JA8H
AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $28 | Amazon | Promo code 9LI4JA8H
Image: AUKEY
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $28 | Amazon | Promo code 9LI4JA8H

Is your tech family neatly divided between Apple and, well, everything else?AUKEY’s Slimline power bank—now $28 with promo code 9LI4JA8H—packs 20,000mAh of extra power for iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, Nintendo Switches, true wireless headphones, and anything else that needs USB charging. That’s because there are three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a Lightning connector all packed onto the same slim slab.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

How to Keep the Fun (And Work, Ugh) Going During a Power Outage

Wayfair's Pet Furniture Sale Brings Comfort to Your Floof and Style to Your Home

Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are Here

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals