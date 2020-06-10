It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
AUKEY's 20,000mAh 18W USB-C Battery Bank Charges up to Four Devices for $30

AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $30 | Amazon | Promo code 5D5QJ9K8
AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $30 | Amazon | Promo code 5D5QJ9K8
AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $30 | Amazon | Promo code 5D5QJ9K8 

Is your tech family neatly divided between Apple and, well, everything else?AUKEY’s Slimline power bank—now $30 (35% off) with promo code 5D5QJ9K8—packs 20,000mAh of extra power for iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, Nintendo Switches, true wireless headphones, and anything else that needs USB charging. That’s because there are three USB-A ports with supporting Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port with 18W power delivery all packed into the same slim slab.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/8/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/10/2020.

