AUKEY's 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger is Under $10

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use code 2ZZHSHAC
We’ve never seen AUKEY’s foldable USB-C Power Delivery wall charger get this cheap. For a limited time, you can grab one for just under $10, down from $15, with promo code 2ZZHSHAC. It supports up to 18W to charge phones, tablets, and other modern devices, and GET THIS—the prongs fold inward. That’s like the holy grail of wall plug features.
Advertisement