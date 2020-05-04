It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

AUKEY's 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger is Under $10

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAUKEYAUKEY Deals
508
Save
AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use code 2ZZHSHAC
AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use code 2ZZHSHAC
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use code 2ZZHSHAC

We’ve never seen AUKEY’s foldable USB-C Power Delivery wall charger get this cheap. For a limited time, you can grab one for just under $10, down from $15, with promo code 2ZZHSHAC. It supports up to 18W to charge phones, tablets, and other modern devices, and GET THIS—the prongs fold inward. That’s like the holy grail of wall plug features. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Play Dead Cells if You're a Glutton for Punishment, Now $21 on PS4

TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases

Uphold the Jedi Code With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $36, Plus More Great Star Wars Day Gaming Deals

Logitech's G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is Super Responsive and Falls to $35