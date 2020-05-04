AUKEY's 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger is Under $10

AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger 2ZZHSHAC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use code 2ZZHSHAC

We’ve never seen AUKEY’s foldable USB-C Power Delivery wall charger get this cheap. For a limited time, you can grab one for just under $10, down from $15, with promo code 2ZZHSHAC. It supports up to 18W to charge phones, tablets, and other modern devices, and GET THIS— the prongs fold inward. T hat’s like the holy grail of wall plug features.

