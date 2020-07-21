AUKEY's 15W Wireless Charger Offers the Fastest Charging Speeds, Now Just $18 (54% Off)

AUKEY 15W Wireless Charging Pad K8T7BLJE Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AUKEY 15W Wireless Charging Pad | $18 | Amazon | Use code K8T7BLJE

If you own newer smartphones like the LG G8 and LG V50 with 15W wireless charging speeds, you’ll need a new charger to take advantage. AUKEY’s 15W charger has a zinc alloy base with ambient lighting to set the mood on any desk, and today, you can save 54% when using promo code K8T7BLJE. Your total at checkout drops to $18.

Unfortunately, you’ll only get 15W charging if your phone supports it, but the charger will deliver whichever the max speed is on your phone of choice, including up to 10W for newer Samsung smartphones, 7.5W for iPhones, and 5W for all other devices, like AirPods and such.