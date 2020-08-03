It's all consuming.
Aukey's 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Lets You Connect Up to Three Monitors to Your Laptop, Now Just $50

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub | $50 | Amazon | Use code N6U46LHV
Image: Aukey
Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub | $50 | Amazon | Use code N6U46LHV

For $50 (after applying coupon code N6U46LHV at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:

  • 1 Gigabit Ethernet port
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • 1 VGA port
  • 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • 1 USB-C data port
  • 1 USB Power Delivery charging port
  • SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

