Aukey's 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Lets You Connect Up to Three Monitors to Your Laptop, Now Just $50

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub N6U46LHV Image : Aukey

For $50 (after applying coupon code N6U46LHV at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections :

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port . The extra HDMI port is especially nice , allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.