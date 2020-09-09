It's all consuming.
date 2020-09-09
Aukey's 1080p Webcam Comes Through for Work and School Zoom Calls for $40

Quentyn Kennemer
Aukey 1080p Webcam | $40 | Amazon | Clip 20% coupon on-site
If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a 20% off coupon at Amazon, the total plummets even further to $40. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Quentyn Kennemer

