August Smart Locks Grant Keyless Entry to Almost Any Deadbolt Door, And They're on Sale Today

Tired of fumbling around with your keys in the dark? Smart locks allow you to open your door using a smartphone app, and with connected solutions—like this discounted smart lock + Wi-Fi bridge combo—you could even use your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. That pairing is going for $150 today, which is $50 cheaper than its usual MSRP. Not interested in voice control? You can get the lock on its own for a similarly discounted price of $94.

Beyond saving yourself some arthritic pain, this smart lock allows you to grant temporary digital keys to anyone you want and for any amount of time you want. To sweeten matters, August designed it such that installation takes just about ten minutes and doesn’t require you to change your existing deadbolt.