Attention Foodies: The Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker Is 50% Off

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Whew, all the food lovers rejoice! The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, tender crisper, and air fryer is down to $90, which is 50% off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in the fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in this bad boy. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

