Attention Foodies: The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Is 52% Off

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $120 | Amazon



Whew, all the food lovers rejoice! The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, tender crisper, and air fryer is down to $12 0, which is 52 % off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have a similar one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in this bad boy. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.