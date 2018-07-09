FurHaven Tiger Tough Cat Tree Clubhouse Playground 46" | $34 | Woot
Graphic: Erica Offutt

Treat your cat to this Furhaven tree from Woot today. It’s about 4 feet tall, has scratching posts for legs, and a springy wand toy they can paw at for hours. The cream, brown, and blue colors are $34, down from their usual $55.