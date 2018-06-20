Photo: Gizmodo

The holy grail of prosumer photography right now is finding a way to combine the optics and light sensitivity of a dedicated camera with the portability and sharing abilities of a smartphone, and the DxO One comes as close as anything on the market. If you’ve had your eye on this unique gadget, you can grab it from Daily Steals for just $310 today with promo code KINJACAM, the best price we’ve seen.



I recommend reading the Gizmodo review for a full rundown of this thing, but basically, it’s a pocket-sized iPhone accessory that can capture way more light than the iPhone’s built-in camera, while still allowing you to use the phone’s giant screen to line up your shots, and its LTE connection to share them instantly. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds.