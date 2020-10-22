Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Atlas Coffee Can Show You the World ... With Caffeine

Ignacia
Ignacia
$10 off Your First Bag | Atlas Coffee Club

I don't know about y'all, but I've been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I've found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The average price per shipment is about $14, so that's super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and other countries, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

