It's all consuming.
AT&T Is Selling 4K Apple TVs For Half Price, Just In Time For Apple TV+

Shep McAllister
Apple TV 4K | $90 | AT&T
Photo: Gizmodo
To celebrate the launch of Apple TV+, AT&T is currently offering the Apple TV 4K streaming box for $90, the best cash discount we’ve ever seen on the thing.

Even though AT&T is offering the deal, you don’t need to be an AT&T customer, or sign up for any AT&T services, or really ever have to deal with AT&T in your life ever again as a consequence of buying it.

The Apple TV 4K is probably too expensive at its usual $180, but it makes a ton of sense at $90 if you own other Apple devices, since it supports AirPlay. It also features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR support, access to the vast iTunes content library, and now even works with Apple Arcade. You can even pair a DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller to it, and boom, you’ve got a little game console.

