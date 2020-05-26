It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
At Lowe's, Get a Set of 105 Craftsman Ratchets and Sockets for $60

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
School has been out for quite some time, and it doesn’t look likely that the kids will be out of your hair in time for the next academic period. If your little ones have completely demolished your house by now, it may be time to consider eventual repairs, and Lowe’s is making it cheap to add a versatile 105-piece set of ratchets and sockets. The set is just $60, and you’ll get all manner of sizes to tighten lug nuts and such on your vehicle and around the home, shipped for free.

