At Just Under $3,000, Sony's 85" X950G 4K TV is Cheaper Than Ever

Hey, if you’re still ballin’ enough to buy a massive TV on the brink of the world’s most epic economic collapse, more power to you. Those who have had their eye on Sony’s 85" X950G set might as well pull the trigger today, because that’s all the time you have to buy one from Newegg for $2,950. Sales regularly knock this TV down to $3,500 from its MSRP of $4,300, so your savings are significant any way you slice it.

This LED TV features 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even IMAX Enhanced, giving you all you need to watch some of these theater-at-home releases in stunning detail. You’re also in for some of the best viewing angles, contrast, and color reproduction you’ll find in an LED set that eschews quantum dots. To top all that off, your smart features are powered by Android TV, complete with Alexa and Google Assistant functionality to help find new things to watch and keep your smart home running smoothly.

Don’t forget Sound-from-Picture, which matches the spatial position of your audio to what you’re seeing on the screen.

The only downside of this TV is that it has the ugliest looking feet we’ve ever seen. Good thing it’s mountable!