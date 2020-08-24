It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
At CDKeys, You Can Grab a Year of PlayStation Plus for Just $32

Elizabeth Henges
I could prattle on about PlayStation Plus's value with free games and other goodies all day, but one simple fact remains—you need the service to play games online on your PlayStation 4, and it's safe to assume it'll be the same for the PlayStation 5. And you need PS+ for cloud backups for your saves. So, I'm always on the hunt to find the best price for the membership so I can extend my PS+ into the next... let's say decade or so. CDKeys has 1-year PlayStation Plus codes for just $32, which is a hell of a good deal. Don't worry, either, as CDKeys is a trusted site to get your codes from, and they'll help you out with 24/7 support if something goes wrong with your key. So buy with confidence!

