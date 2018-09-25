Image: Zach Custer (Amazon)

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Remote controlled cars might be made for kids, but you’ll likely see some adults taking a lap in the GPToys S916 since it’s down to just $64 with code PW5PWPLX at checkout. Not only can this truck max out at 26mph, each wheel is supported with shockproof stable springs to allow for ample off-roading. Control the truck from up to 60 meters away and enjoy 10 minutes of driving time when the rechargeable battery is full.

