Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Life’s too short for slow, unreliable, and expensive-to-maintain inkjet printers. Monochrome laser printers are fast, their toner is cheap, and this Canon model’s only $40 after clipping the $30 coupon. We normally recommend Brother printers, but this is an inanely good deal, especially considering it has Wi-Fi built in.